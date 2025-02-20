Brussels Airport recognises top performers at 18th Aviation Awards

Brussels Airport hosted its 18th Aviation Awards on 20 February, honouring airlines and partners for excellence in punctuality, safety, cargo, environmental efforts, and network development. Eleven awards were presented, including the prestigious Diamond Award.

Key Winners:

Punctuality Awards: Transavia (Short Haul), Hainan Airlines (Long Haul)

Transavia (Short Haul), Hainan Airlines (Long Haul) Safety Award: Gate Gourmet

Gate Gourmet Cargo Excellence: Qatar Airways Cargo, dnata, DSV, LATAM Cargo

Qatar Airways Cargo, dnata, DSV, LATAM Cargo Environment Award: skeyes, for sustainable aviation initiatives

skeyes, for sustainable aviation initiatives Network Development: Air Arabia Maroc (Short Haul), Singapore Airlines (Long Haul)

Air Arabia Maroc (Short Haul), Singapore Airlines (Long Haul) Diamond Award: Johan Decuyper, CEO of skeyes, for leadership in air traffic innovation

Brussels Airport congratulated all winners and nominees for their contributions to aviation excellence.