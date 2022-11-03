Brussels Airport preventively cancels 40% of the flights on 9 November as unions call for a general strike:

Brussels Airport expects a lot of disruption due to the national strike scheduled for Wednesday 9 November and, therefore, cancels about 40% of flights scheduled for this day. Discussions are ongoing with partners and airlines to see if additional measures are needed to avoid chaos.

Cancelling or rescheduling flights is a preventive measure aimed at avoiding long queues and delays.

The affected passengers, whose number is not yet known, will be contacted personally by their airline. Travellers whose flights are maintained are asked to bring hand luggage only.

People travelling to and from the airport will also need to take into account probable disruptions to public transport.

Trade unions aim to protest on 9 November to safeguard the purchasing power of their members.