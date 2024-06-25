Brussels Airport prepares for a busy summer season with enhanced services and new destinations

5 million passengers expected in July and August

As the summer holiday season kicks off on June 28, Brussels Airport anticipates over 5 million passengers during July and August, marking a 6% increase from last year. The airport, along with its partners, has enhanced its services to ensure a smooth travel experience. These improvements include a revamped Brussels Airport App and additional e-gates at border control.

Key Details

Passenger Surge: The start of the Dutch-speaking school holidays on June 28 is expected to bring nearly 83,000 passengers on the first day, with weekend figures reaching 75,000 on Saturday and 79,000 on Sunday. The French-speaking schools begin their holidays a week later, with a similar surge anticipated.

Expanded Network: Brussels Airport offers 200 direct destinations through 80 airlines. Popular summer destinations include Spain, Greece, Turkey, and Italy. New airlines this summer are Amélia, Juneyao Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Wideroe, and Wizz Air. New destinations include Bari, Gazipasa, Krakow, and Nairobi.

Increased Airline Capacity: Transavia adds a third aircraft to serve 12 destinations, Brussels Airlines introduces a tenth long-haul aircraft, and United Airlines doubles its Newark flights. Hainan Airlines, Air Arabia Maroc, Vueling, and Qatar Airways also expand their services.

Service Enhancements

New e-Gates: To streamline border control, new e-gates are being installed, increasing capacity and efficiency. These gates will be operational for arrivals, gates T, and transfers, and can be used by passengers over 12 with eligible passports.

Updated Airport App: The redesigned Brussels Airport App offers a comprehensive travel planner, real-time flight notifications, and detailed information about airport facilities.

Terminal Improvements: The terminal will feature a summer theme with fun photo backdrops, a new Pop Up Café Artois, a play area for children in Pier A, and a Kids Corner in Pier B throughout July. Major sporting events like the European Football Championship and the Olympic Games will be broadcast at various locations in the airport. Additionally, the airport will host DJ sets in collaboration with the Tomorrowland festival on July 22 and 29.

Travel Tips

Passengers are encouraged to book parking spaces in advance or use public transport and review carry-on baggage rules for a smoother security check.

With these enhancements, Brussels Airport is well-prepared to offer an enjoyable and efficient travel experience this summer.