Brussels Airport powers local homes with green energy in new pilot project

Brussels Airport has launched a pilot initiative to provide 100 local households with a year of green energy at reduced rates. Residents in Zaventem, Machelen, Steenokkerzeel, and Kortenberg can sign up through the Bolt energy platform for solar power generated by the airport.

Participants will benefit from a €124 discount on average annual energy bills, with the project set to start in February 2025.

Part of the European Stargate initiative, the programme aims to explore the feasibility of airport-generated energy supporting nearby communities. With 65,000 m² of new solar panels installed in 2024, Brussels Airport is advancing its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions for its operations by 2030.

Feedback from participants will shape future expansions and inform sustainability efforts across European airports.