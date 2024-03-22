Brussels Airport plans runway 01/19 closure in August for maintenance

Brussels Airport will temporarily close one of its major runways for resurfacing works during most of August, according to an announcement from batc.be, managed by the airport and air traffic controller Skeyes.

The closure of runway 01/19, scheduled from 7 August to 1 September, aims to replace the top layer of asphalt for safety and proper maintenance. This renovation will impact runway usage and may alter preferred runway utilisation during the maintenance period.

Runway 01/19, though the least-used among the airport’s three corridors, serves as a crucial cross runway, facilitating North-South flights.