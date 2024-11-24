Brussels Airport ownership in focus amid Canadian fund’s £10 billion asset sale

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) is reportedly selling its stakes in major airports, including Brussels, Copenhagen, Birmingham, Bristol, and London City, to capitalise on post-Covid travel recovery.

The portfolio, valued at over £10bn, has attracted interest from minority shareholders and external bidders like Macquarie. The sale reflects a growing investor appetite for infrastructure assets as global air travel rebounds.

OTPP holds stakes ranging from 25% to 70% in each airport. OTTP is one of the main shareholders of the BAISA consortium, which owns 75% of Brussels Airport Company, together with the Belgian State owns 25% through the Federal Participation and Investment Company.