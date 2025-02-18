Brussels Airport opens premium business lounge ‘The View’

Brussels Airport has officially inaugurated ‘The View,’ a new 2,000-square-metre business lounge at Pier B for non-Schengen flights. Opened on February 18, the lounge offers premium comfort for long-haul travellers, featuring a 360° tarmac view, private sleeping cabins with showers, and a stylish bar with a Belgian-made art deco glass window.

Following the partial opening in June 2024, the lounge is now fully operational, accommodating up to 400 passengers. ‘The View’ marks a significant upgrade in airport amenities, catering to a growing demand for privacy and high-end facilities.