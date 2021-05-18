Brussels Airport offers 175 destinations this summer

Passengers can return to air travel with confidence

This summer, Brussels Airport can offer no less than 175 destinations to its passengers. Everyone in need of holidays after this challenging year is sure to find what they’re looking for in the wide range of destinations. The sanitary safety measures that continue to apply at the airport and the mandatory testing for almost all destinations combine to make the airport a very safe place for you to begin your holidays. 95% of departing passengers has a negative Covid-19 test certificate.

“We are very much looking forward to the summer months, the first revival for the aviation industry and especially the first holiday abroad in a long time for many of our passengers. Many people really need a break after this challenging year, and when they travel through Brussels Airport they can do so in the safest possible conditions: 95 % of our departing passengers have a negative PCR test certificate, face masks are mandatory and ventilation is optimal. With 175 destinations, we have a particularly attractive offer with something for everyone. Moreover, the connectivity of the airport – and by extension, Belgium – with the world, has partly been restored. It has been quiet for too long in our terminal, we cannot wait to see more bustle and happy faces in our departure hall soon!”, says Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.

Care-free travel through Brussels Airport

Now that the vaccination campaigns are at cruising speed and the health situation is improving, we can finally dream of travelling again, and plan and book our holidays! For those who haven’t been to the airport in a while, the terminal will feel just as familiar, but everything looks slightly different.

All over the terminal, dedicated signage and floor stickers remind passengers of the Covid-19 sanitary measures. We count on everyone’s sense of responsibility and cooperation to respect the social distance. Face masks are mandatory to protect yourself and others. Travellers who need a negative test certificate prior to departure can get a PCR test in the Test Centre across the Departures hall. And hand gel dispensers are available at various locations throughout the passenger terminal. Access to the terminal is restricted to passengers and staff. People who come to drop off or pick up passengers should arrange to do so outside or in the car parks.

A less visible measure is the ventilation in the terminal and piers, which has been adapted since the beginning of the crisis to meet the latest requirements. The air is constantly renewed, and the air quality is monitored at regular intervals. All these measures as well as the fact that 95% of departing passengers are tested combine to make the airport a very safe environment, even at busier times when social distancing could be a challenge.

To respond to the gradual increase in passenger numbers in the coming months, additional waiting areas were created in front of the terminal, to accommodate queuing passengers when the check-in area is very busy at peak times. The tents will be set up in the next few days. We will not be needing them straight away, but this way the airport is ready to receive higher passenger numbers. You can start your trip at Brussels Airport with peace of mind.

7 new destinations and 9 new routes

The number of destinations operated from Brussels Airport is gradually upped to no less than 175 destinations in the summer months, served by 51 airlines. The network also includes 6 new destinations: Bari (Italy) operated by Brussels Airlines, Pula (Croatia), Karpathos (Greece), Suceava (Romania) and Tetouan (Morocco) by TUI fly, and Cluj (Romania) by Blue Air. And in October, Air Belgium will start operating flights to Mauritius.

On several destinations, the options are extended. We are welcoming SkyExpress to Brussels Airport which will operate flights to Athens. Turkish Airlines now also flies to Antalya, and Brussels Airlines is adding Bordeaux, Tangier, Al Hoceima, Nador and Frankfurt to its network. TUI fly will be operating flights to Larnaca (Cyprus) and Aegean Airlines to Thessaloniki.

In addition to a large number of destinations in Europe, there are also flights to a range of intercontinental destinations in North America (Chicago, New York, Washington, Montreal, …), Africa (Abidjan, Dakar, Kigali among others), the Gulf States (Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai) and Asia (Bangkok, Beijing, Tokyo).

The airline with the largest network is Brussels Airlines with 78 destinations, 17 of which are intercontinental destinations. TUI fly Belgium takes up second place with 75 destinations, including 6 intercontinental destinations. Ryanair ranges third with 18 destinations served from Brussels Airport.

