Brussels Airport obtains Airport Health Accreditation in compliance with the recommendations by ICAO and the protocol issued by EASA/ECDC

Brussels Airport makes every effort to ensure that the airport’s facilities are hygienic and safe to welcome passengers. The combination of the various health safety measures has indeed allowed us to meet the highest standards, which earned Brussels Airport the Airport Health Accreditation from ACI World (Airport Council International). The Health Accreditation Programme was set up to restore confidence in travellers about the safety of airport facilities and the effectiveness of the precautionary measures implemented to prevent any risk to their health.

This accreditation shows that the airport offers a safe airport experience to all passengers, in compliance with the recommendations by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) and with the COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety protocol issued by EASA/ECDC (European Union Aviation Safety Agency/European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control).

In a personal message, ACI complimented Brussels Airport for the team efforts: “The physical distancing measures at Brussels Airport, the protection of staff, the cleaning regime, the measures implemented within Food & Beverage as well the communication strategy are all at the top of the industry.” “This accreditation is a recognition of all the COVID measures that have been implemented at Brussels Airport since June.’, says Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company. ‘It is both gratifying and encouraging to see that the efforts made by our staff and partners are recognised internationally.”

Brussels Airport, 18 September 2020