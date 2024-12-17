Brussels Airport leads €90M IAO project to revolutionise European airport operations

Brussels Airport spearheaded the “Integrating Airport Operations (IAO)” project, a collaboration of 14 partners from 8 countries, aimed at digitalising airport operations and optimising Air Traffic Management (ATM) across Europe.

Major Achievements

Enhanced Efficiency : Implementation of the Initial Airport Operations Plan (iAOP) across 12 airports reduced delays, improved resource allocation, and streamlined decision-making.

: Implementation of the Initial Airport Operations Plan (iAOP) across 12 airports reduced delays, improved resource allocation, and streamlined decision-making. Better Passenger Experience : Modernised ATM systems shorten wait times, creating smoother journeys for travellers.

: Modernised ATM systems shorten wait times, creating smoother journeys for travellers. Cross-Border Collaboration : The initiative fosters integration among international, national, and regional traffic networks, reducing fragmentation in European airspace.

: The initiative fosters integration among international, national, and regional traffic networks, reducing fragmentation in European airspace. Improved Data Sharing: Real-time and predictive data tools enhance synchronisation between airports and the European ATM network.

Impact and Legacy

The €90 million project, co-funded by the European Commission under the SESAR programme, has laid a foundation for future digitalisation initiatives like BEACON and EXOPAN.

Lessons learned are driving further innovation in airport operations, contributing to sustainable and efficient aviation.

Brussels Airport Leadership

As lead partner, Brussels Airport implemented groundbreaking systems and set a collaborative standard, hailed by CEO Arnaud Feist as a transformative achievement for European aviation.

Project partners and their contributions

The success of the IAO project is the result of collaboration between the following partners, each of whom played a vital role in achieving the project’s objectives:

Brussels Airport (Belgium) – Lead partner; coordinated the overall project and led the effort to synchronise airport operations and enhance cross-border collaboration, while implementing a groundbreaking iAOP to support the Brussels APOC and the entire ecosystem with actionable insights that trigger pro-active decisions ensuring passenger experience. Rome Fiumicino Airport (Italy) – Implemented a new Airport Operations Center (APOC) and streamlined transfer processes, maximising capacity and resilience. Nice Côte d’Azur Airport (France) – Launched an APOC to optimize both landside and airside operations, improving real-time data sharing and air traffic predictability. Copenhagen Airport (Denmark) – Focused on improving API (Arrival Planning Information) information sharing with the EUROCONTROL Network and enhanced resource utilisation through better real-time data and collaborative decision-making. Dublin Airport (Ireland) – Introduced the iAOP rolling plan for better resource forecasting, automation of manual processes, and improving passenger experience. ENAV (Italy) – Provided critical Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) input, collaborating with Milan and Rome airports to ensure efficient data sharing and alignment with SESAR goals. Frankfurt Airport (Germany) – Developed a tactical iAOP dashboard to enhance situational awareness, improving synchronisation between AOP and NOP data. Aéroports de Paris (ADP) (France) – Strengthened resilience through the integration of the iAOP database and performance assessment tools, improving European network coordination. Manchester and London Stansted Airports (United Kingdom) – Focused on harmonising airport operations, improving predictability, and ensuring operational resilience during disruptions. SEA Milan (Italy) – Enhanced data sharing and stakeholder collaboration, contributing to more sustainable operations and improved passenger experiences. skeyes (Air Navigation Service Provider Belgium) – Improved situational awareness by enhancing local weather data sharing and supporting the integration of Network Manager B2B services. Swedavia (Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Sweden) – Improved operational efficiency by enhancing gate and stand capacity management, contributing to the smooth flow of air traffic across the European network. Munich Airport (Germany) – Focused on improving situational awareness and decision-making by promoting collaboration between stakeholders through early involvement and alignment. SESAR Deployment Manager (EU) – Coordinated the project at the European level, ensuring alignment with the Single European Sky objectives and managing cross-border collaboration.

Global Example

The success of the IAO project showcases the power of partnerships in enhancing airport operations, setting a benchmark for future advancements in the aviation industry.