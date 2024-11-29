Brussels Airport launches Belgium’s first autonomous shuttle in sustainable mobility pilot

Brussels Airport is piloting Belgium’s first fully autonomous, electric shuttle as part of the European Stargate project.

Over three months, the shuttle will transport airport employees across a designated tarmac route, monitored by cameras and sensors, and supported by 5G connectivity. Developed by New Zealand’s Ohmio, the shuttle can carry eight passengers and includes a steward for safety.

This initiative supports the airport’s goal of achieving zero CO2 emissions by 2030 and explores the future potential of autonomous mobility in aviation environments.

Aviation24.be had the opportunity to test that shuttle when it was trialled at the Solvay campus in Brussels, and it is a real game-changer in urban mobility and fun to ride.