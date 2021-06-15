Brussels Airport launches Airport Intelligence, a consultancy subsidiary

Airport Intelligence, a new subsidiary of Brussels Airport, aims to share its operational and commercial expertise as a major airport with other companies around the world. Airport Intelligence offers proven tools and methods from Brussels Airport to improve their operational processes, customer services, safety and security.

For many years, Brussels Airport has worked tirelessly to provide high-quality services to its passengers and the most efficient operational processes to its customers, airlines and logistics partners. This expertise has led to the completion of numerous successful projects and to the international recognition of this expertise.

In response to the growing demand for knowledge sharing, Brussels Airport has decided to organize its consultancy services through a dedicated subsidiary, Airport Intelligence. Through experts who have successfully completed projects in various fields at Brussels Airport, the company offers other airports, but also companies in other sectors, a set of proven tools and methods to optimise their operational processes, improve their customer services or increase their commercial performance.

‘With Airport Intelligence we are launching a specialised consulting company that shares the knowledge and expertise of a leading airport,’ says Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport. “Airport Intelligence helps companies to maximise their operational efficiency, safety and security, and improve customer services using methodologies and tools which Brussels Airport has developed over many years of real-life experience.”

Improve processes and customer experience

Airport Intelligence provides expert services in several areas of activity: improving operational processes and customer experience, optimising business performance, safety and security. These services are useful not only for other airports but also for companies active in other sectors, such as hospitals or the events sector.

For example, Airport Intelligence can build on the experience gained during the major renovation of the three runways at Brussels Airport over the past five years. This work, which had a significant impact on operations, was completed on time and on budget, despite the involvement of many external partners. Coordination was a key element of this success. Other important lessons have been learnt in airport and infrastructure security, procedures and assessments that meet strict international regulations. Thus, conducting full-scale emergency exercises is essential to test and evaluate the response to incidents and accidents of airport emergency and rescue teams and other stakeholders. Through these emergency drills in a controlled environment, Brussels Airport can ensure that emergency teams play their appropriate role.

‘At a time when the aviation industry is going through the most severe crisis in its history, optimising business operations has never been more important,’ says Jo De Lange, General Manager of Airport Intelligence. ‘It is not only the forthcoming European regulations that will require airports to have excellent planning and organisation, but also the uncertainty around passenger volumes that will make it even more difficult to prepare and allocate adequate operational resources. With the new services Airport Intelligence’s provides, airports can ensure they are regulatory ready while optimising their operations at a time when every euro counts.’

Officially launched a few weeks ago, Airport Intelligence takes over the services previously supplied by Brussels Airport Consulting, which are now integrated into the new company.

For more information: www.airportintelligence.com

15/06/2021