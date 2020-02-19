Brussels Airport is handing out its Aviation Awards for the 13th time

This Wednesday, 19 February 2020, Brussels Airport is handing out Aviation Awards for the 13th time, to reward the partners and airlines that managed to distinguish themselves from the others by punctuality and performance, environment and safety and network development.

Here are the nominees and the winners in the 9 categories (with the Belgian airlines Brussels Airlines and TUI fly Belgium conspicuously absent in the nominations)

Network Development Short Haul

The nominees are

• Aeroflot

• airBaltic

• Loganair

• Ryanair

• TAP Air Portugal

And the winner is: TAP Portugal

Network Development Long Haul

The nominees are

• Air Canada

• Ethiopian Airlines

• Etihad Airways

• Thai Airways International

• United Airlines

And the winners are: Air Canada and United Airlines

Network Development Cargo Airline

The nominees are

• Avianca Cargo

• Sichuan Airlines Cargo

• Turkish Airlines Cargo

And the winner is: Turkish Airlines Cargo

BRUcargo

The nominees are

• Brink’s

• Cathay Pacific

• Nallian

And the winner is: Nallian

Logistic Provider

The nominees are

• Bpost

• DSV Air & Sea

• Freight 4U Logistics

• Nippon Express

• Skyfast

And the winner is: Skyfast

Environment

The winner is Aviapartner



Safety

The winner is DHL

Cargo Performance

The nominees are

• Asiana Cargo

• Emirates Cargo

• Ethiopian Airlines Cargo

• Qatar Airways Cargo

• Singapore Airlines Cargo

And the winner is: Qatar Airways Cargo

Punctuality Short Haul

The nominees are

• Air Europa

• Alitalia

• British Airways

• Eurowings

• Finnair

And the winner is: Air Europa

Punctuality Long Haul

The nominees are

• All Nippon Airways

• Cathay Pacific

• Delta Air Lines

• Hainan Airlines

• Thai Airways International

And the winner is: Cathay Pacific