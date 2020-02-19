Brussels Airport is handing out its Aviation Awards for the 13th time

This Wednesday, 19 February 2020, Brussels Airport is handing out Aviation Awards for the 13th time, to reward the partners and airlines that managed to distinguish themselves from the others by punctuality and performance, environment and safety and network development.
Here are the nominees and the winners in the 9 categories (with the Belgian airlines Brussels Airlines and TUI fly Belgium conspicuously absent in the nominations)
Network Development Short Haul
The nominees are
• Aeroflot
• airBaltic
• Loganair
• Ryanair
• TAP Air Portugal
And the winner is: TAP Portugal
Network Development Long Haul
The nominees are
• Air Canada
• Ethiopian Airlines
• Etihad Airways
• Thai Airways International
• United Airlines
And the winners are: Air Canada and United Airlines
Network Development Cargo Airline
The nominees are
• Avianca Cargo
• Sichuan Airlines Cargo
• Turkish Airlines Cargo
And the winner is: Turkish Airlines Cargo
BRUcargo
The nominees are
• Brink’s
• Cathay Pacific
• Nallian
And the winner is: Nallian
Logistic Provider
The nominees are
• Bpost
• DSV Air & Sea
• Freight 4U Logistics
• Nippon Express
• Skyfast
And the winner is: Skyfast
Environment
The winner is Aviapartner
Safety
The winner is DHL
Cargo Performance
The nominees are
• Asiana Cargo
• Emirates Cargo
• Ethiopian Airlines Cargo
• Qatar Airways Cargo
• Singapore Airlines Cargo
And the winner is: Qatar Airways Cargo
Punctuality Short Haul
The nominees are
• Air Europa
• Alitalia
• British Airways
• Eurowings
• Finnair
And the winner is: Air Europa
Punctuality Long Haul
The nominees are
• All Nippon Airways
• Cathay Pacific
• Delta Air Lines
• Hainan Airlines
• Thai Airways International
And the winner is: Cathay Pacific