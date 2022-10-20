Brussels Airport is getting ready to welcome the winter season with a typical Belgian atmosphere and some new destinations

Beach, mountains, or city trip?

After a great and successful summer season, Brussels Airport is gradually shifting into winter mode with an equally interesting offer. From the end of October, holidaymakers, business travellers and people visiting relatives abroad will have numerous destinations to choose from. All this in a ‘comic book’ atmosphere along with services tailored to each passenger.

Where will you go this winter? The Canary Islands, Dubai, Kittilä or Barcelona? The beach or the snow? Or a city break perhaps? The choice from Brussels Airport is vast this winter. Besides classics like Madrid, Barcelona, Rome or Geneva, sunny destinations will be as popular as ever this winter. And the Canary Islands are once again likely to top the leaderboard. With a wide range of holiday accommodations spread over various islands, as well as mild temperatures even in winter, the Canary Islands are as popular in summer as in winter. They are followed by Cape Verde, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, Dubai, the Caribbean and Mexico. New destinations Johannesburg and Cape Town, added in September, are drawing in more and more passengers thanks to Air Belgium.

But winter sports destinations have not been forgotten either. In addition to Geneva, Innsbruck and Salzburg (a new destination) in Austria, Kittilä and Kuusamo in Finland have been added to the lineup. Destinations that should attract many passengers from Belgium but also from the Netherlands following the flight limits at the Dutch airports. And the start of the mid-term autumn break, starting this Friday for French-speaking schoolchildren and in a week’s time for the other ones, should bring many holidaymakers to Brussels Airport.

Activities for young and old

To put travellers in a holiday mood, Brussels Airport immerses its passengers in a typically Belgian atmosphere: the world of comic books! Until mid-November, young and old can download comics, take pictures of themselves with comic book heroes such as Spike & Suzy or the Smurfs and post their pictures on social media with the hashtag #Brusselsairport to try to win a ticket for two for the Brussels Comic Book Museum. During the autumn break, the Smurfs and Spike & Suzy will be there to meet the children just after the security screening.

In terms of passenger services, Brussels Airport has not been idle. Passengers can always ask questions on the airport’s website using the chatbot Bruce and can find out the ideal time to arrive at the airport for their flight via the online tool. On very busy days, especially during school holidays, it is strongly recommended that you reserve your on-site parking space in advance unless you’re coming by train or bus or using the Flibco coach service. Finally, passengers travelling with Lufthansa group (Brussels Airlines, Swiss and Austrian) can use the self-bag drop if they have checked in online beforehand.

Foodies will be glad to learn that Le Pain Quotidien joined Brussels Airport a few months ago in the Departure Hall. And shopping fans will be happy to see that several shops, including the Duty-Free Shop at Pier A, have been renovated or expanded.