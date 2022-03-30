Brussels Airport is expecting over 900,000 passengers during the Easter holidays

Friday 1 April marks the start of the Easter holidays and Brussels Airport will be welcoming its passengers in a cheerful spring and Easter atmosphere. With more than 900,000 passengers during the entire holiday period, leisure traffic at the airport continues to increase. Sunny city-break destinations such as Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon are very popular. Further away from home New York, Dubai and Washington are the most frequented destinations.

With the Easter holidays, the summer season officially kicks off at Brussels Airport. During the two weeks of this holiday period, from Friday 1 April to Sunday 17 April, more than 900,000 travellers are expected at Brussels Airport. That is almost 70% of the number of passengers in the same period before the Covid crisis (1,3 million passengers in 2019). Last year there still was a ban on non-essential travel during the Easter holidays and there were only 138,000 passengers. This year, Easter Monday comes after the two weeks of Easter holidays, on 18 April, and that will also be a busy travel day with an additional 57,000 departing and arriving passengers. The airlines again record many last-minute bookings for this holiday period. Friday 1 April will be the busiest departure day with about 33,500 departing passengers (and 24,000 arriving passengers).

During the Easter holidays, travellers can choose from 140 destinations. Top destinations in Europe are Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon, Rome, Frankfurt and Vienna. The most frequented intercontinental destinations are New York, Dubai and Washington. The Easter holidays also mark the start of summer sun flights to popular destinations such as the Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal, Cape Verde, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Italy, Greece and Turkey.

During this holiday period, passengers are welcomed in a cheerful spring and Easter atmosphere: in the departure hall a giant flower bouquet brings spring into the terminal, and our Easter bunnies can be spotted every day handing out Easter eggs to young and old. Just past security, a spring garden has been laid out, an ideal spot for an airport selfie, and in Pier A (past the Duty-Free) and Pier B (Gallery of Light) you can also find a spring garden where you can relax or take photos. Our airport partners are also contributing to the spring atmosphere with flower decorations. Remember to check online what time best to arrive at the airport for your flight via https://www.brusselsairport.be/en/passengers/slot-advice

30/03/2022