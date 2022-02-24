Brussels Airport is expecting more than 405,000 passengers during the Carnival holidays

During the Carnival holidays, many travellers will be taking a break. At Brussels Airport, more than 405,000 passengers are expected during the course of this holiday period. The sun destinations – such as Spain, the Canary Islands, the Cape Verde Islands and Egypt – seem to be particularly favoured. But there is also a lot on offer for winter sports lovers, with direct flights to Innsbruck (Austria), Bolzano (Italy) and Kittilä (Finland).



During the ten days of the Carnival school break, from Friday 25 February to Sunday 6 March, more than 405,000 travellers are expected at Brussels Airport. That is 65% of the number of passengers in the same period before the Covid crisis (620,000 passengers in 2020) and the share of holidaymakers is even higher, since there is mainly a decrease in the number of business travellers and transfer passengers. The Carnival break is thus again a real holiday period after the difficult Carnival holidays in 2021 when non–essential travel was not allowed (57,000 passengers). The large number of last–minute bookings with our airlines shows that a lot of people feel the need for sun and relaxation.



With 125 direct destinations, offered by 50 airlines, there is something for everybody during this holiday period. Popular destinations are sun destinations in Spain and the Canary Islands, the Cape Verde Islands and Egypt. Morocco, Tunisia, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico and Dubai are also popular among those who like to travel farther, as are new destinations Mauritius, Curaçao and Havana. For snow and winter sports lovers, there are direct flights to Innsbruck (Austria), Bolzano (Italy) and Kittilä (Finland).



Carefree travel with children



During school holidays, many families travel together via Brussels Airport. For them it is good to know that the face mask directive for airports has been updated and once again applies to children aged 12 and above (and no longer from 6 years of age). For the rules on the aircraft itself, it is best to consult the website of the airline concerned. Smurf face masks, especially for children can be purchased from the vending machines at the car park at the airport and in front of the departure hall.



In Pier A, children can explore the Kids’ Corner before the flight. There are games and books as well as a baby care unit. There are also Airport Games to discover in the Piers (at gates A29, A52 and B31) and several selfie walls (Pier A) for an original photo or TikTok before departure!

