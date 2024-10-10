Brussels Airport invests in advanced baggage system and ergonomic infrastructure

Brussels Airport is set to upgrade its baggage system over the next few years, aiming for improved efficiency, capacity, and ergonomics. Following recent enhancements in baggage security, the airport will now modernise its baggage sorting, loading zones, and storage facilities.

The new system, designed to handle peak volumes more effectively, will include semi-automated loading systems and lifting aids to create a more ergonomic workspace for baggage handlers.

The project includes expanding early baggage storage to accommodate up to 3,000 pieces and adding eight new automatic and semi-automatic loading areas. The first modules are slated for installation in 2026, with the project expected to conclude by 2028.