Brussels Airport inaugurates new boarding bridges at Pier B 

Enhanced passenger comfort and operational efficiency

On 13 February, Brussels Airport inaugurated its two brand new passenger boarding bridges at Pier B, where it operates its intercontinental flights. These are part of a larger project to replace all the boarding bridges at Pier B, which have reached the end of their useful life. The new bridges will greatly improve the comfort of passengers, airlines and handlers alike.

The first passengers to use the two new glass-sided aerobridges at Pier B were afforded a spectacular view of the tarmac. Having reached the end of their useful life (25 years), the 28 boarding bridges will be replaced in 6 stages between now and the end of 2025, in order to limit the impact on operational capacity. This large-scale project is important in order to respond to technological developments in the aviation industry and to improve operational efficiency by speeding up the boarding and disembarking processes. It is also perfectly in line with Brussels Airport’s strategy to improve the comfort of its customers, passengers and airlines, and to shore up its role as a major hub.

The new aerobridges are more spacious, while the large windows provide natural light and an unrestricted view over the tarmac. They are also equipped with new technologies, with a modern HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) system, light detectors, and monitors to improve passenger flow and safety. Some gates will be equipped with dual boarding bridges to separate “economy” and “business” passengers. These new aerobridges also allow for better use of the airport’s space and easier handling, all with increased safety.

Following the inauguration of the triple boarding bridge in April 2018, the commissioning of these two new bridges paves the way for the replacement of all other bridges at Pier B, with the next double boarding bridge scheduled to be operational in March. The whole replacement operation is expected to last until the end of 2025, with very limited impact on operations. This is a major investment (around forty million euros) for Brussels Airport, which once again demonstrates its capacity to meet the needs of its passengers and customers by implementing the latest technology.