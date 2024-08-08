Brussels Airport hosts seventh Spotters’ Day, offering exclusive access to 20 lucky aviation enthusiasts

On August 8, Brussels Airport held its seventh annual Spotters’ Day, where 20 lucky aircraft enthusiasts were given exclusive access to the tarmac for a close-up photography experience.

Chosen from over 300 contestants, the winners enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour, including a visit to Brussels Airlines’ maintenance hangar and the cargo operations area. Highlights included photographing special liveries, such as Etihad Airways’ “Formula One” and Vueling’s “Barcelona” designs. The event also featured a demonstration of DHL’s new electric ground handling equipment.

Brussels Airport continues to be a popular destination for plane spotters, attracting enthusiasts from around the world.