Brussels Airport handles 28,000 lost items in 2024, focuses on sustainability

In 2024, travellers at Brussels Airport misplaced 27,815 items, including clothing, electronics, and even large items like prams and a television. Of these, 24% were returned to their owners, with 74% of reunions occurring within two weeks. Items are often left in the Connector area, where passengers pass through security.

Unclaimed items are kept for six months, after which Brussels Airport donates them to charities, supporting sustainability efforts. Clothing aids the homeless via CAW, and 193 mobile phones and 229 tablets were donated to Close The Gap for social initiatives. Additionally, 26,200 kg of unopened products like food, toiletries, and drinks were distributed to local welfare centres. Items without a match are auctioned to reduce waste.

Brussels Airport’s Lost & Found service continues to encourage travellers to report missing items through its website.