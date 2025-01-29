Brussels Airport Fund awards €114,000 to 13 sustainable projects in 2025

For the second consecutive year, the Brussels Airport Fund, managed by the King Baudouin Foundation, has awarded €114,000 in financial support to 13 sustainable projects in the airport’s surrounding communities.

Chosen from 41 submissions, the selected initiatives focus on nature, environment, energy, and mobility, with grants ranging from €1,000 to €10,000.

Supporting Green Spaces and Community Projects

Among the funded projects, Brussels Nieuwland Primary School will transform part of its concrete playground into a green oasis, promoting biodiversity and community engagement. In Sint-Pieters-Woluwe, De Plek will develop a 3,000m² inclusive meeting space with a greenhouse, orchard, and chicken coop.

Environmental and Mobility Initiatives

Other projects focus on restoring natural spaces and sustainable mobility:

Passiewijk (Melsbroek) will turn an overgrown forest into a youth-friendly green space.

'Wat(er) is' (Grimbergen) will promote water conservation awareness.

VELO (Leuven) & Machelen Municipality will offer cycling lessons for adults, tackling transport poverty.

MOT (Grimbergen) will build a sustainable bicycle shed using locally sourced wood.

Energy Efficiency and Circular Economy

Repair Café d’Evere will encourage f ixing broken items instead of discarding them.

will encourage ixing broken items instead of discarding them. Molen van Rotselaar will switch to aquathermy, using heat from the Dyle River instead of natural gas.

will switch to aquathermy, using heat from the Dyle River instead of natural gas. ‘Du Haut de mon Potager’ (Woluwe-Saint-Pierre) will train unaccompanied minors in bicycle repair.

A new call for proposals for 2026 projects will open in May 2025, continuing Brussels Airport’s commitment to sustainability and local community development.