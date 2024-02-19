Brussels Airport expands solar energy initiative, doubling own solar capacity and supporting cargo partners

Brussels Airport is intensifying its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, with a focus on increasing solar energy. The airport is installing solar panels covering 65,000 m² in the cargo zone’s newest buildings, providing 7,300 megawatt hours of green power.

This project, set to be completed by late May, will boost the airport’s own solar energy utilisation from 4% to 9%, with the surplus made available to cargo partners.

The initiative is a crucial step towards Brussels Airport’s goal of achieving 27 MWp by 2027 to further reduce carbon emissions.