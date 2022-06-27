Brussels Airport expands P3 “Holiday” parking by 2,000 spaces



The brand new extension of parking P3 at Brussels Airport is ready to welcome passengers. Interparking is thus offering 2,000 extra spaces to holidaymakers, bringing the total number of parking spaces available at Brussels Airport to 13,000. In preparation for a busier summer season, Brussels Airport and Interparking are now ready to welcome passengers arriving by car.



With the summer vacations approaching and the number of departing holidaymakers increasing, Brussels Airport and Interparking are opening the extension of the P3 “Holiday” car park to offer travellers who come to the airport by car sufficient parking space and the comfort they need for a peaceful vacation.



From July 1, this extension of parking P3 parking will be open to the public, with no less than 2,000 new spaces near the terminal. The spaces are spread over 10 floors, 2 of which are underground. With this new capacity, Interparking now offers a total of 13,000 parking spaces on the Brussels Airport site. As an intermodal hub, it is important for Brussels Airport to offer the necessary facilities for every type of transport. If you come by car, you can easily find a space for your next trip or to pick up a loved one.



Interparking’s offer is as flexible as ever, so there is something for everyone. From the most prepared travellers to the most “last minute” tourists, everyone can reserve a parking space up to 2 hours before take–off, or arrive at the site without a reservation, park their car easily and board the plane a few minutes later to the destination of their choice. The early planners and Pcard+ holders can benefit from a discount. The Brussels Airport car parks are permanently monitored by cameras and staff are available to users 24 hours a day.



32 additional parking spaces dedicated to electric cars will allow vehicles to recharge their batteries while their drivers recharge theirs abroad. The covered walkway to the interior of the airport will protect against summer drips and sunlight. 50 spaces are also provided for PRMs and the elevators will lead directly to the available carts to facilitate the transport of luggage during the 5–minute walk to the departure hall.



The gradual opening of the extension has already allowed the lucky ones to take advantage of this new parking possibility before the summer, and from July 1 onwards, all spaces will be available to welcome those who want to enjoy a well–deserved break.

Brussels Airport, 27 June 2022

