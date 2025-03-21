Brussels Airport expands for Summer: 180 destinations, 7 new airlines, and 6 new routes

Brussels Airport kicks off the summer season on 30 March with an expanded network of 180 direct destinations served by 68 airlines.

Six new summer routes will be introduced (including some already served last winter): long-haul flights to Atlanta (USA) by Delta, Curaçao by TUI fly, Bangkok (Thailand) by Thai Airways, and Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China) by Cathay Pacific, as well as European connections to Montpellier and Bordeaux (France) by Transavia and easyJet.

Seven new airlines, including Thai Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Norwegian, further enhance connectivity, while Brussels Airlines increases its fleet and routes, strengthening links to Africa.

With expanded services across Europe, North America, and Asia, Brussels Airport cements its role as a key international hub.