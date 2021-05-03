Brussels Airport expands flights to Morocco

Following the lifting of the ban on foreign travel in Belgium, Brussels Airport is pursuing a commercial policy aimed at encouraging travellers to book flights. For its part, Brussels Airlines is offering three new air connections from Brussels to Morocco this summer, whereas TUI fly Belgium adds a new destination there.

Set up last November by Brussels Airport, the monthly travel barometer reveals that two-thirds of the 2019 travellers want to travel this year. Based on this observation, Brussels Airport is launching a process to support its airlines. It has decided to invest in a 360 ° marketing strategy so that Belgians are inspired to travel this summer and to do so from Brussels Airport. The slogan comes down to: “Dare to dream“, “Dare to book” and “Dare to fly“.

This year, Brussels Airport has planned more than 180 destinations in more than 75 countries with flights operated by more than 50 airlines. Other destinations are also scheduled. Among them, Nador, Tangier and Al Hoceima in Morocco, operated by Star Alliance airline Brussels Airlines. As for TUI fly Belgium, it will provide flights to Tetouan.

Source: Bladi.net “Marocains du Monde”