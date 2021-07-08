Brussels Airport evacuated for 90 minutes after discovery of a suspicious package

Belgian federal police discovered a piece of suspicious baggage at Brussels airport and decided to evacuate passengers from the two departure halls (1 and 2), as well as from the neighbouring Skyhall used as a vaccination centre for the three municipalities located close to the airport.

The police blocked the various accesses to the airport and the army demining service (DOVO/SEDEE) descended on the spot.

The alert was lifted at the end of the afternoon, after 1 hour and 15 minutes, after DOVO/SEDEE confirmed it was a false alarm. However, some departures were delayed for up to 2 hours maximum, said Nathalie Pierard, the spokesperson for the airport. No flight has been cancelled, but “it will take the whole evening to catch up with the delays,” added the spokesperson.

The federal police decided to evacuate the departures hall at #brusselsairport due to a suspicious piece of baggage. @BelgiumDefence (DOVO/SEDEE) is on site to assess the situation. As soon as we have more info, we will communicate it on our Social Media. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) July 8, 2021

DOVO/SEDEE confirmed it was a false alarm. #brusselsairport is accessible again & public transport has resumed operations. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) July 8, 2021

The situation is gradually returning to normal. Our staff is on site to put everything in order. Flights have been delayed by 1h30 to 2h. No flights have had to be cancelled yet. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) July 8, 2021