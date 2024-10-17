Brussels Airport earns prestigious Level 4+ Carbon Accreditation for sustainability efforts

Brussels Airport has been awarded Level 4+ accreditation in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme by ACI EUROPE, marking it as the first airport in Belgium to reach this high standard of carbon management.

Out of 591 participating airports worldwide, Brussels Airport now ranks among the 67 best performers at Level 4+ or higher. This achievement recognises the airport’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and aligns its CO2 reduction strategy with the Paris Agreement.

To achieve this milestone, Brussels Airport expanded its emission calculations, developed a comprehensive Carbon Management Plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and collaborated with aviation partners on initiatives such as electrifying ground equipment and promoting sustainable aviation fuel. The airport’s ongoing commitment to sustainability highlights its leadership in the industry, setting an example for airports globally.