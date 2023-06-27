Brussels Airport Company accelerates net zero carbon ambition to 2030

Brussels Airport Company has announced an accelerated plan to achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions. The airport operator aims to completely stop emitting carbon dioxide by 2030, which is seven years earlier than previously planned. The installation of a new heating plant will reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 70%. The company will also implement measures to heat buildings in the cargo area without emitting CO2 and increase the production of green electricity.

Since 2018, Brussels Airport Company has already been carbon neutral for its own emissions. The company uses green energy for all its buildings, infrastructure, and fleet of vehicles. The remaining emissions are offset by supporting green projects in Asia. The company had previously committed to becoming Net Zero Carbon by 2050 as part of the ACI Europe framework, but the new goal of achieving it by 2030 represents a significant acceleration.

The replacement of the central heating plant with a Net Zero Carbon installation by 2027 will provide CO2-free heating to the airport’s terminal buildings, leading to a 70% reduction in CO2 emissions. By 2030, the airport will switch to CO2-free energy for its buildings in the cargo area. Additional solar panels will be installed on the airport grounds, and green electricity generated by wind power will be purchased. The company also plans to fully electrify its car fleet by 2026 and further electrify its service vehicles.

By implementing these measures, Brussels Airport Company aims to achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2030 for scope 1 and 2, which includes the company’s own operations. The CEO of Brussels Airport Company, Arnaud Feist, expressed his satisfaction with the accelerated ambition and emphasized its importance for the sustainable future of the airport. The company is committed to making the airport more sustainable and responding to the climate challenges of today.