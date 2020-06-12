Brussels Airport can handle 90% of the flights after the demise of Swissport

Ninety percent of all flights at Brussels Airport can be handled, the operator of the national airport said on Thursday. Monday, 15 June, is an important date: many airlines are resuming operations, and the bankruptcy of Swissport might have hampered their restart.

The airlines that usually work with Swissport are making agreements with the other handler, Aviapartner. Among them, Brussels Airlines, which has a 40% market share at the airport, says it is ready to relaunch its flights on Monday.

We are working with unions and bankruptcy administrators to quickly find a solution,” said airport spokesperson Nathalie Pierard.

In the short term, Aviapartner should, therefore, be contracted by Brussels Airlines, which was the main customer of Swissport. The airline has itself a handling licence and would, therefore, be able to carry out part of the handling with the assistance of Aviapartner.

Other airlines with an important activity at Brussels Airport, Ryanair and TUI fly, are already working with Aviapartner. “Therefore, 90% of all flights at Brussels Airport are being taken care of“, says Nathalie Pierard.

This week, many still active airlines working with Swissport had to cancel flights or reroute them to other neighbouring airports such as Amsterdam Schiphol.

List of airlines and destinations operating at Brussels Airport in the week commencing 15 June 2020

Airlines Destinations
Aegean Airlines Athens
Air Canada Montreal
Air Serbia Belgrade
Austrian Airlines Vienna
Brussels Airlines Alicante
Athens
Barcelona
Berlin
Budapest
Catania
Copenhagen
Faro
Lisbon
Madrid
Malaga
Marseille
Napels
Nice
Porto
Prague
Rome
Tel Aviv
Venice
Vienna
Bulgaria Air Sofia
Croatia Airlines Zagreb
Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi
Finnair Helsinki
Hainan Airlines Beijing
KLM Amsterdam
Lufthansa Frankfurt
Munich
Ryanair Dublin
SAS Copenhagen
Swiss Zurich
TAROM Bucharest
TUI fly Dubrovnik
Eskisehir
Faro
Turkish Airlines Istanbul
Wizz Air Budapest

