Brussels Airport can handle 90% of the flights after the demise of Swissport

Ninety percent of all flights at Brussels Airport can be handled, the operator of the national airport said on Thursday. Monday, 15 June, is an important date: many airlines are resuming operations, and the bankruptcy of Swissport might have hampered their restart.

The airlines that usually work with Swissport are making agreements with the other handler, Aviapartner. Among them, Brussels Airlines, which has a 40% market share at the airport, says it is ready to relaunch its flights on Monday.

“We are working with unions and bankruptcy administrators to quickly find a solution,” said airport spokesperson Nathalie Pierard.

In the short term, Aviapartner should, therefore, be contracted by Brussels Airlines, which was the main customer of Swissport. The airline has itself a handling licence and would, therefore, be able to carry out part of the handling with the assistance of Aviapartner.

Other airlines with an important activity at Brussels Airport, Ryanair and TUI fly, are already working with Aviapartner. “Therefore, 90% of all flights at Brussels Airport are being taken care of“, says Nathalie Pierard.

This week, many still active airlines working with Swissport had to cancel flights or reroute them to other neighbouring airports such as Amsterdam Schiphol.

List of airlines and destinations operating at Brussels Airport in the week commencing 15 June 2020

Airlines Destinations Aegean Airlines Athens Air Canada Montreal Air Serbia Belgrade Austrian Airlines Vienna Brussels Airlines Alicante Athens Barcelona Berlin Budapest Catania Copenhagen Faro Lisbon Madrid Malaga Marseille Napels Nice Porto Prague Rome Tel Aviv Venice Vienna Bulgaria Air Sofia Croatia Airlines Zagreb Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Finnair Helsinki Hainan Airlines Beijing KLM Amsterdam Lufthansa Frankfurt Munich Ryanair Dublin SAS Copenhagen Swiss Zurich TAROM Bucharest TUI fly Dubrovnik Eskisehir Faro Turkish Airlines Istanbul Wizz Air Budapest