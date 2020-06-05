Brussels Airport, Brussels Airlines and TUI fly Belgium are ready to safely resume air travel

Air traffic at Brussels Airport will resume as of 15 June, Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist proudly explained to the many journalists that gathered this morning at the airport’s iconic and fully refurbished Skyhall.

In the presence of TUI Belgium’s Managing Director Western Region Gunther Hofman and Brussels Airlines CEO Dieter Vranckx, Feist said that the airport is looking forward to welcome its passengers back, in all safety.

“We made every effort to fulfill our role as airport in the safest possible conditions, so travellers can start their journey carefree. The airport & its partners can offer a nice range of up to 100 destinations this summer,” he said.

Brussels Airlines will resume flights on 15 June to 20 destinations, gradually increasing to 59. The offer includes destinations in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Switzerland. Flights to New York and a large part of Africa will be resumed as soon as local authorities authorize them.

“We are confident that with these changes in our travel journey, we are able to offer our customers and staff the confidence and health focus that is needed to feel at ease and safe when traveling with Brussels Airlines. We however remain in constant contact with the relevant authorities in order to further fine-tune our set-up if needed. We very much look forward to welcoming our guests again on board of our flights,” said Brussels Airlines CEO Dieter Vranckx.

TUI fly Belgium will resume flights to 55 destinations as from the beginning of July. By 17 July, the airline should be able to carry out their entire summer program of 72 destinations. On the condition that local authorities allow Belgians to enter the country.

“July & August are the traditional holiday months for Belgians, so we’re happy that travelling is allowed again. We tried to maintain the original flight schedule, so most of the booked vacations can go through as planned,” said Gunther Hofman, Managing Director of TUI fly Western Region.