Brussels Airport becomes the majority shareholder of Jetpack, a company specialising in big data and artificial intelligence 

Today, Brussels Airport Company has acquired a majority stake (80%) in Jetpack, a young Belgian company specialising in data analysis and artificial intelligence. Jetpack transforms data into information by combining data science and artificial intelligence to improve business processes and accelerate innovation. Thanks to this participation, Brussels Airport is expanding its expertise in big data and artificial intelligence, enabling it to optimise its performance and offer even more differentiated services to its passengers. Jetpack will continue the development of its activities independently and will create a new competence and innovation centre that focuses on the aviation industry.

Brussels Airport Company receives and generates large amounts of data through its activities. This data has been used for many years to optimise operational processes (baggage, screening, check-in, etc.) by making predictions about the various operations within the airport. One example is the creation a few years ago of the Airport Operations Plan which, thanks to the waiting-time forecasts, makes it possible to optimise passenger and luggage flows. This acquisition of Jetpack, with whom Brussels Airport Company has already been working for several years, will make it possible to take the use of data even further.

‘Brussels Airport’s investment in Jetpack fits in perfectly with our strategy of continuous improvement of our operational and commercial performance to serve our customers even better. The optimisation of our processes requires the real-time analysis of a large amount of data and the making of forecasts based on the increased use of artificial intelligence. Thanks to Jetpack, we will accelerate our developments in this field. Jetpack will continue to serve all its customers and develop solutions for different industries. We look forward to collaborating with the entire Jetpack team that will help us stay relevant in an ever-changing digital environment’, said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company.

A young and dynamic company

Created in 2017 and based in Brussels, Jetpack now employs around fifteen people and specialises in data processing and artificial intelligence. Brussels Airport Company has today acquired a majority stake in Jetpack, the founding members remaining minority shareholders. Jetpack will continue to operate and grow independently, with its own customers – but will create a competence and innovation centre dedicated to the aviation sector.

‘All Jetpack co-founders are very pleased to have found in Brussels Airport a partner for innovation and growth. Jetpack will continue to serve and grow its customer portfolio independently. Thanks to this privileged bond with Brussels Airport, which provides us with a formidable field of multi-industry development, we will be able to accelerate the development of innovative solutions for all our customers’, said Raphaël Krings, co-founder of Jetpack.