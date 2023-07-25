Trial of Brussels Airport and Brussels subway terror attacks: Six of ten defendants found guilty of terrorist killings

After 7 months of a public trial which began in December 2022, and 18 days of deliberation without any contact with the outside world, the 12 effective jurors who make up the jury of this long trial of the Brussels terrorist attacks of 22 March 2016 reached a verdict on Monday on the guilt of the ten defendants.

On Tuesday evening around 19:00, the jury of the Brussels Assize Court declared the defendants Oussama Atar – presumed dead in Syria -, Mohamed Abrini, Osama Krayem, Salah Abdeslam, Ali El Haddad Asufi and Bilal El Makhoukhi guilty of murder in a terrorist context and of belonging to a terrorist group.

Sofien Ayari and Hervé Bayingana Muhirwa were not found guilty of terrorist assassinations, but only of belonging to a terrorist group.

On the other hand, the two brothers Smail and Ibrahim Farisi were acquitted of everything.

Oussama Atar was also recognised as the leader of the terrorist organisation behind the attacks.

In addition, the official assessment of the attacks of March 22 has been revised upwards. In addition to the 32 victims who died the same day, there are also 3 other people who died several years after the attacks from related illnesses.

As required by Belgian law, the sentences for the eight convicted defendants will only be pronounced in a second phase, after new requisitions and defence pleadings. This step will only take place at the beginning of September, after the judicial holidays.