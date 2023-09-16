The eight individuals convicted in the Brussels Airport terror attacks heavily sentenced

After nine months of trial, a Belgian court has sentenced eight individuals convicted of involvement in the 2016 Brussels attacks, which resulted in 35 deaths and numerous injuries. The sentences vary from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment, with certain mitigating factors considered for some defendants.

Notably, no one was stripped of their Belgian nationality. Salah Abdeslam, who already received a life sentence in France, was not given additional punishment in Belgium, and some of his comments during the trial raised concerns about his views.

The court considered factors such as the severity of involvement, remorse, and the defendant’s prior convictions in determining the sentences. Among the most heavily sentenced co-conspirators were Osama Krayem and Bilal El Makhoukhi, both receiving life sentences with a limited period of parole ineligibility.