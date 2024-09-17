Hearing on compensation for 22 March 2016 Brussels Airport terror attack victims delayed due to staff shortages

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
15
A Belgian serviceman stands guard at the Maelbeek – Maalbeek metro station on its re-opening day on April 25, 2016 in Brussels, after being closed since the 22 March attacks in the Belgian capital. Maelbeek – Maalbeek metro station was hit by one of the three Islamic State suicide bombers who struck Brussels airport and metro on March 22, killing 32 people and injuring hundreds. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

The victims and families of the 22 March 2016 Brussels metro and Brussels Airport terror attacks will have to wait longer for possible compensation. A scheduled hearing has been postponed due to staff shortages and the poor condition of the courthouse in Nivelles. No new date has been set.

Laurence Massart, the President of the Brussels Court of Appeal, informed the victims this morning via letter that the September 24 hearing on compensation has been delayed. She explained that clerks had to be sent from Brussels to assist in Nivelles, leaving the ruling on the compensation unfinished.

The Nivelles courthouse has been struggling with a lack of staff, and several rooms were closed before the summer due to water damage, making the building unsanitary and unstable. The damaged archives have also rendered some files unusable.

This situation highlights the consequences of underfunding in the justice system. Advocate Sanne De Clerck expressed concern over the impact of the delay on the victims, who have already been waiting for eight years.

The next hearing date is yet to be announced.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.