Belgium: the trial of the 2016 Brussels attacks at the airport and in the metro has opened

The trial of the Brussels attacks of 22 March 2016, opens on Monday 5 December after the jury had been selected the previous week. Nine defendants appear before the judges.

Never has a trial of such magnitude been organised in Brussels (Belgium), while that of the attacks of 22 March 2016 opens on Monday, 5 December. To be able to contain all the victims, the lawyers for the civil parties, the defence, and the journalists, the former headquarters of NATO has been transformed into an assize court. Contrary to the French procedure, the jurors were drawn by lot on Wednesday 30 November for this terrorist trial which should last seven to nine months.

Six of the nine defendants present have already been tried in France during the trial of the attacks of 13 November 2015. Among them, Salah Abdeslam who was sentenced to life imprisonment incompressible, or Mohamed Abrini. The hearing on Monday, 5 December must be devoted to the reading of the 500 pages of the indictment.