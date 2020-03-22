Belgium commemorates the fourth anniversary of the terror attacks

Exactly four years ago, two suicide bombers, carrying explosives in large suitcases, attacked a departure hall at Brussels Airport in Zaventem.

The first explosion occurred at 07:58 in check-in row 11; the second explosion occurred about nine seconds later in check-in row 4-5. The suicide bombers were visible in CCTV footage. Another bomb exploded at Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels.

We shall never forget

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional ceremonies at Brussels Airport and in the Maalbeek metro station have been cancelled. A select committee ceremony is scheduled to take place this Sunday at the memorial to victims of terrorism in the Wetstraat/Rue de la Loi, in the presence of Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès. Safety and health measures have been taken to ensure that the short ceremony runs smoothly.