Brussels Airport and Proximus, partners for 5G launch in Belgium

A Belgian partnership to support and accelerate the digital transformation of Brussels Airport

More than ever, Brussels Airport is committed to digitalisation, both for the benefit of its operations and for its passengers and partners. In order to accelerate this digital transformation, Brussels Airport has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Proximus. This partnership between two prominent Belgian companies will facilitate the development and deployment of integrated digital solutions.

The collaboration between Proximus and Brussels Airport, signed on Tuesday 31 March, will focus on various areas of digitalisation. In this way, Proximus will become a preferred supplier for all new IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, aiming to improve the passenger experience and operational efficiency. The partnership will also focus on data security. Finally, Proximus will provide coverage for the public passenger buildings with a 5G public network. Proximus will make this network the first functional 5G site in Belgium, accessible to the public, including the passengers. Already a few months ago, Brussels Airport launched the innovation process by a 5G-ready network for the airport operators, allowing the improvement of their operational efficiency and the development of other operational technological innovations. Through this partnership with Proximus, Brussels Airport wants to go further and provide 5G to its passengers as soon as possible, with the intent to provide an enhanced passenger experience.

“Brussels Airport is a powerful catalyst for the Belgian economy, open to the world.

As such, it is important for us to partner with another leading Belgian company to accelerate our digital development”, explains Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company. “We are convinced that collaboration with Proximus will help us to develop innovative solutions for our partners and our clients. It is indeed essential that we innovate with leading companies like Proximus which provide complementary expertise in fields that are very important to the aeronautic sector. This partnership will accelerate our strategic ambitions for digital transformation and facilitate the development and deployment of integrated digital solutions.”

“Proximus is proud to have signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Brussels Airport to support them in their digital transformation”, explains Guillaume Boutin, CEO of Proximus. “The strategic collaboration involves IoT solutions which aim to improve the passenger experience and operational efficiency, security solutions as well as an excellent indoor 5G coverage in passenger areas.”

Through this partnership with Proximus, Brussels Airport is associating itself with a leading Belgian player and investing in its digital future.

Brussels Airport, 31 March 2020