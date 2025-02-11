Brussels Airport also halts nearly all arriving flights due to air traffic controllers joining national strike

Taxiing on W4 towards runway 25R, in front of Brussels Tower © André Orban

Brussels Airport will cancel most arriving and all departing flights on Thursday due to a national demonstration affecting airport staff and air traffic controllers.

Key Details

  • 430 passenger flights (approx. 60,000 passengers) were originally scheduled.
  • Air traffic controllers will strike from 06:45 to 22:15, grounding all flights at Belgian airports.
  • Only early morning and late evening landings may be possible, but airlines will decide case by case.
  • Airlines will contact affected passengers regarding disruptions.

Brussels Airport warns the situation may evolve further in the coming days.

