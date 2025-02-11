Brussels Airport also halts nearly all arriving flights due to air traffic controllers joining national strike

Brussels Airport will cancel most arriving and all departing flights on Thursday due to a national demonstration affecting airport staff and air traffic controllers.

Key Details

430 passenger flights (approx. 60,000 passengers) were originally scheduled.

Air traffic controllers will strike from 06:45 to 22:15, grounding all flights at Belgian airports.

Only early morning and late evening landings may be possible, but airlines will decide case by case.

Airlines will contact affected passengers regarding disruptions.

Brussels Airport warns the situation may evolve further in the coming days.