Brussels Airport also halts nearly all arriving flights due to air traffic controllers joining national strike

Brussels Airport will cancel most arriving and all departing flights on Thursday due to a national demonstration affecting airport staff and air traffic controllers.
Key Details
- 430 passenger flights (approx. 60,000 passengers) were originally scheduled.
- Air traffic controllers will strike from 06:45 to 22:15, grounding all flights at Belgian airports.
- Only early morning and late evening landings may be possible, but airlines will decide case by case.
- Airlines will contact affected passengers regarding disruptions.
Brussels Airport warns the situation may evolve further in the coming days.