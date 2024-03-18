Brussels Airport: A vital economic hub generating over 64,000 jobs and €5.4 billion for Belgium

The economic impact study conducted by researchers from the University of Antwerp and UCLouvain reveals that Brussels Airport contributes significantly to Belgium’s economy. In 2019, it generated a net €5.4 billion in the country’s GDP and employed over 64,000 individuals.

Directly, the airport accounted for 29,500 jobs, with an added value of €2.3 billion. Additionally, businesses servicing the airport indirectly contributed €1.6 billion and employed 19,152 people. Induced effects, such as wage expenditures, further added €1.5 billion to the economy and employed 15,615 individuals.

Including catalytic effects, the airport’s total added value amounted to €8.83 billion, equivalent to 1.85% of Belgium’s GDP, employing approximately 81,637 people.

The study underscores the airport’s role as a significant economic engine and emphasises its contribution to employment and economic growth in Belgium.