Nippon Express (Belgium) acquires GDP certification for facility in Brussels Airport’s cargo area

Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A. (hereinafter “NX Belgium”), a company of the Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. Group, has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, effective December 21, 2021, for air and ground forwarding operations, inclusive of inventory control, at a facility in the cargo area of Brussels Airport, evidencing its compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Belgium has become a hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and development, hosting numerous global pharmaceutical companies as well as contract manufacturing organisations, vaccine manufacturers and biotechnology research laboratories.

NX Belgium has signed a business partnership agreement with Medexi, which specializes in pharmaceutical transport, and obtained GDP certification for operations at a Medexi-owned temperature-controlled 2,000 m2 facility dedicated to pharmaceutical products and capable of both refrigerated (2C – 8C) and constant-temperature (15C – 25C) storage. Medexi’s pharmaceutical knowledge and advanced operational quality will be combined with the NX Group’s international temperature-controlled transport services and warehouse storage functions to provide customers with a pharmaceutical logistics platform.

The NX Group will continue stepping up its initiatives in the pharmaceutical industry, identified as a priority industry in the Group’s Business Plan, and globally enhancing and expanding its services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversified pharmaceutical transport needs of its customers.