New at Brucargo : Virgin Atlantic from New York as of 1 June and Brussels Airlines from China as of 30 May

Virgin Atlantic is to launch a cargo route from New York JFK to Brussels Airport on 1 June. Furthermore, Brussels Airlines is to fly to Qingdao, China, from 30 May.

The long-haul British airline Virgin Atlantic is to set a new cargo service from New York JFK, USA, to Brussels Airport, starting on 1 June with 2 flights per week using a Boeing 787-9. The Virgin Atlantic aircraft arrives on Friday and Sunday morning from New York JFK. Furthermore, Virgin’s Airbus A350-1000 could also operate the route if it is needed.

After a few cargo flights to Africa, Brussels Airlines joins Air Belgium to carry medical supplies from China, as the Belgian flag carrier also launches a new cargo service, from Brussels to Qingdao, from 30 May, 3 times per week (Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays) using Airbus A330-300 aicraft.