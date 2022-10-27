Herfurth Logistics has moved into a brand-new building in the heart of Brussels Airport  

Less than a year after the foundation stone was laid, Herfurth Logistics and its Brucargo Air Freight division have taken occupancy of their brand-new logistics building located in the heart of the cargo area of Brussels Airport. A building combining modernity, modularity and sustainability thanks to the numerous technologies that cut down on energy consumption, one of the priorities of Brussels Airport Company, which thus continues its investments in the cargo area.

Herfurth Logistics has been a partner of Brussels Airport for many years and has recently exchanged its two old buildings for a brand-new second-line building on a site of more than 8,300 m². Brussels Airport Company has invested in the construction of this new building, in line with the company’s Real Estate strategy, which consists of investing in real estate development in order to offer modular buildings for rent. With a total volume of almost 63,000 m³, the new building combines a 5,000m² warehouse, including eight loading and unloading bays, with 700m² of offices spread over three floors. Like the other new buildings at Brussels Airport, it was built using sustainable construction materials, including an all-concrete skeleton with light grey insulated concrete panels and black and white insulated steel sandwich panels, as well as aluminium joinery.

Reducing energy consumption was a priority for the new building. For example, 100 solar panels were installed on the roof and three rainwater tanks supply the flush mechanisms of all the toilets. LED interior lighting with sensors, mechanical ventilation, heating and cooling via a heat pump are also some of the features of the new Herfurth Logistics building. It also comes with charging stations for electric cars and a covered bicycle parking area.

More space to do more business

Herfurth Logistics and its Brucargo Air Freight division currently employ around 40 people at the logistics site at Brussels Airport. Herfurth was one of the first concessions granted at the Brucargo site. The acquisition of Brucargo Air Freight in 2016 (building 740) combined with the end of the concession at building 727 in 2010, as well as multiple developments, meant that the infrastructure requirements were no longer compatible with the existing sites.

Herfurth Logistics sets itself apart from its competitors through a highly personalised approach to its customers in order to gauge their exact needs and the specific characteristics of their business. This strategy has enabled Herfurth Logistics, in addition to its traditional import-export forwarding and Cross Docks Operations activities, to become a key player in the fields of logistics and transport of aircraft and helicopters (Heli-Aviation Logistics). The handling of perishable goods (with a brand new 400m2 cold store), Project Cargo (M-Star Projects), customs and excise management and unaccompanied luggage are other main areas of expertise. In terms of destinations, Herfurth operates worldwide and can rely on an international network of agents. The Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Burundi are a few of Herfurth ‘s main destinations from its branch at Brucargo.

Thanks to its new facilities, Herfurth will be able to shore up its existing niche activities but also develop new ones in order to be omnipresent in the logistic chain with an indisputable added value. These facilities will be an undeniable asset in attracting new skills, as well as young and not-so-young employees who want to work in good conditions in a sustainable environment that takes account of the ecological constraints of our future.