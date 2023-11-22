Five key partners move into new buildings at Brucargo (Brussels Airport) by 2025

Brussels Airport’s ambitious redevelopment project, Brucargo Central, is making significant strides as it announces the future occupants of its modernized and sustainable warehouses. Nippon Express, Deny Cargo, Hazgo, EV Cargo, and DSV, all established players at Brussels Airport, are set to move into state-of-the-art facilities by 2025.

Initiated over a year ago, the €70 million redevelopment focuses on modernization, innovation, and sustainability within an 83,500 m² area at the heart of the cargo zone. The project includes three cutting-edge warehouses with adjacent offices, staff parking, and an electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The redevelopment aligns with Brussels Airport’s commitment to Net Zero Carbon, featuring a BREEAM-Excellent certification and emphasizing increased storage capacity, green zones, and improved pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

CEO Arnaud Feist expressed excitement, stating: “We are delighted that DSV, Deny Cargo, Hazgo, EV Cargo, and Nippon Express will occupy these future buildings, benefiting from a state-of-the-art infrastructure.”

Each partner brings unique strengths: Nippon Express focuses on growth and healthcare, Hazgo specializes in dangerous goods and healthcare products, Deny Cargo is a pioneer in freight forwarding, EV Cargo operates globally, and DSV, a logistics leader, expands its operations.

This strategic move not only accommodates the partners’ growth plans but also reinforces Brussels Airport’s position as a thriving hub for logistics, catering to the rising demand for capacity in the cargo sector.

Excerpt from the Brussels Airport press release:

Nippon Express is a prominent global logistics company and has long been recognized as a crucial link on the trade lanes between the European Union and Japan. With its extensive range of worldwide logistics services spanning multiple industries, the company has established a strong presence in Brucargo over the years. The move to Brucargo Central signifies Nippon Express’s intent to further bolster its commitment to growth, focus on the healthcare segment and actively contribute to Brucargo’s healthcare ecosystem. The company embraces sustainability by fully integrating the improved environmental features of the 10,000 m² building into its own environmental strategy.

Hazgo Is a is a key player in handling dangerous goods and healthcare products. As an impartial service provider, the company is an essential part of Brucargo’s ecosystem, with unparalleled know-how of pharmaceutical packaging and dry ice solutions. The move to their new 2,000 m² facility prepares the company for future growth. It will reduce its carbon footprint and provide an even better service for companies who need specialized expertise in handling dangerous goods, including pharma & life sciences.

Deny Cargo will also soon occupy part of these new buildings. Deny Cargo is a renowned private owned freight forwarding company that has been present in the cargo zone since the mid-80’s and has therefore been one of the pioneers at Brussels Airport. Deny Cargo’s commitment to specific focus segments such as amongst others perishable goods, live animals and hazardous materials fits perfectly into Brussels Airport’s strategy. These new facilities will allow Deny Cargo to increase its warehousing area to 2,500 m² (including dgr and cool storage area) and to continue to accommodate and grow its activities from Brucargo.

EV Cargo, who acquired Fast Forward Freight in 2022, is a leading logistics company operating worldwide. With a strong presence in several airports, including Brussels Airport, EV Cargo specialises in providing comprehensive freight forwarding services and complete supply chain solutions. It has exploited a niche market by providing services for inflight materials, aircraft spare parts, etc. In addition, thanks to its global presence, it also benefits from global contracts to attract business to Brussels. EV Cargo has been active at Brussels Airport for many years and the move to Brucargo Central confirms its solid growth plans.

DSV, one of the global logistics leaders has been expanding their operations at Brucargo over the last couple of years. With a global presence and extensive experience in the air and sea industry, DSV Air & Sea Belgium offers a full range of air cargo services including transport, customs clearance and warehousing out of their Brucargo location. In the industry verticals handled by DSV Air & Sea Belgium a clear focus is set on the developments of Healthcare solutions, general cargo and specialized perishables transport. At the same time DSV is supported by a global network on all tradelanes and multiple verticals. Therefore DSV Air & Sea Belgium has decided to invest in the future and strengthen their presence at Brucargo West, moving into a 12,000m² ‘state of the art building’. The presence of DSV Air & Sea at Brussels Airport is important because of the traffic and volumes they generate from their local and global network.