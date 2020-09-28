Belgium signs preclearance agreement with the USA

An important step has been taken to make travelling to the United States from Brussels Airport more convenient in the future. Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin today signed a preclearance agreement with the US Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium Ronald J. Gidwitz.

Thus, passengers departing from Brussels Airport to the US will be able to clear US customs prior to embarkation in Brussels and save some time upon arrival.

The agreement has been under discussion for many years, but the signature has been slowed by the corona crisis.

Pleased to witness the signature of the agreement between Belgium and USA for Preclearance @BrusselsAirport. In the future this will allow passengers to clear US customs prior to departure, making travel to the US faster and even more convenient. #safetravel pic.twitter.com/eWPlEBpYDG — Arnaud Feist (@arnaudfeist) September 28, 2020

🇧🇪🇺🇸 Foreign Minister @PhGoffin welcomes Preclearance agreement with the United States. Passengers departing from @BrusselsAirport to the US will be able to clear US customs prior to embarkation in Brussels and save time upon arrival. pic.twitter.com/V5omjP3gO8 — 🇧🇪 Belgium MFA 📍 #UNGA (@BelgiumMFA) September 28, 2020