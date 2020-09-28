Belgium signs preclearance agreement with the USA

André Orban
An important step has been taken to make travelling to the United States from Brussels Airport more convenient in the future. Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin today signed a preclearance agreement with the US Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium Ronald J. Gidwitz.

Thus, passengers departing from Brussels Airport to the US will be able to clear US customs prior to embarkation in Brussels and save some time upon arrival.

The agreement has been under discussion for many years, but the signature has been slowed by the corona crisis.

 

