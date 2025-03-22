Home Airports Brussels Airport (BRU) Belgium marks nine years since March 22 terror attacks with serene commemorations

This morning, a solemn commemoration service took place in front of the memorial garden at Brussels Airport, honoring the victims of the terrorist attacks that struck the airport and Maalbeek metro station nine years ago. The ceremony was held at the site’s entrance, where the artwork Flight in Mind by artist Olivier Strebelle has been permanently placed as a symbol of remembrance and solidarity with all those affected.

The tragic events of 22 March 2016 resulted in the loss of 32 lives, with hundreds more injured in suicide bombings carried out at the airport and Maalbeek metro station. In the years that followed, the official death toll rose to 35 as additional victims succumbed to their injuries. The attacks were claimed by IS.

As part of the broader commemorations across Belgium, moments of silence were observed at both Brussels Airport and Maalbeek metro station, where the names of the victims were read aloud in the presence of officials, including Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort and Brussels Mayor Philippe Close.

A peace march through the capital is also planned, reinforcing the message that the country stands strong in the face of terrorism. “We will show ourselves to be stronger than the perpetrators,” one survivor told VRT NWS, emphasizing the resilience and unity of those affected.

For many survivors and families, the annual remembrance remains crucial. “This must never be forgotten,” said a first responder who aided the severely injured in 2016. “By being here together, the burden becomes more bearable.”

