Belgian State penalised for misuse of Runway 01 of Brussels Airport

A group of 1,400 residents living near Brussels airport in Belgium has achieved a legal victory against the Belgian State for the improper use of the shorter runway 01. This runway’s use has caused significant disturbances during landings, leading to a lawsuit filed by affected residents from Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Kraainem, Sterrebeek, and Wezembeek-Oppem.

The court found the Belgian State at fault for not clarifying wind standards related to the use of this runway. The judgment emphasises the necessity of employing runway 01 only during specific weather conditions, as per international definitions.

The federal Minister of Mobility acknowledges the past issues but disputes claims of a legal confusion, stating efforts made to address the situation since taking office. Nonetheless, the recent conviction resulted in a significant cost for the Belgian State, with 6 million euros awarded as damages to local residents and further daily fines of 20,000 euros.