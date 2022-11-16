Belgian Mobility Minister announces tougher noise standards at Brussels Airport

Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet intends to subject Brussels Airport to stricter noise standards in order for airlines to modernise their fleets more quickly, according to the newspaper De Tijd.

“I consider that it is absolutely necessary to review the maximum allowable noise quota at Brussels National Airport in order to encourage airlines to renew their fleet as soon as possible“, says a general policy document of Minister of Mobility Georges Gilkinet.

The objective is to reduce the “noise impact” of air traffic, especially at the most sensitive times of the day (in the early morning, at night and in the late evening, but also at weekends and holidays).

In addition to the planned restrictions in operations, a revision of the permissible noise levels according to the time of day and the day of the week will make it possible to develop a mechanism for modulating the charges collected by air traffic controller Skeyes, adds the document.

The new system should be implemented in early 2023.