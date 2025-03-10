Belgian customs introduces advanced bodyscanner at Brussels Airport to combat drug smuggling

This morning, Belgian customs unveiled a new tool in the fight against drug trafficking and smugglers. As of today, a state-of-the-art bodyscanner will be used at Brussels Airport, allowing authorities to swiftly determine whether individuals have ingested or concealed drugs internally. The innovative device was officially presented by Federal Minister of Finance Jan Jambon.

In 2024 alone, customs officers at Brussels Airport apprehended no fewer than 21 so-called “swallowers” or “pushers”—individuals who smuggle drugs by swallowing or inserting them into their bodies.

“Until now, suspected drug smugglers first had to undergo a urine test. If the result was positive, they were then transported to a hospital for a scan,” explained Kristian Vanderwaeren, Director-General of Customs and Excise. “This process often took around three hours. With the new bodyscanner, we can now conduct the scan directly at the airport following a urine test, reducing the entire process to less than an hour.”

The quicker procedure benefits not only innocent travelers, who can be cleared faster, but also the smugglers themselves. “The cocaine they transport internally is often 90% pure. If a capsule bursts inside their body, it is almost always fatal. The radiation exposure from our scanner is also a hundred times lower than that of hospital scanners,” Vanderwaeren added.

Minister Jambon emphasized the importance of this new technology in tackling drug-related crime. “Drug trafficking and the violence associated with it have a firm grip on our society. Only a comprehensive approach can make a real difference. Drugs enter our country through various channels, and customs, as a security department, plays a crucial role in cutting off the supply at our borders. This new bodyscanner is an additional weapon in that fight. Just as we scan vehicles, luggage, and containers, we can now also scan individuals for drug smuggling.”