Belgian Constitutional Court dismisses appeals against law introducing air passenger duty tax

The Belgian Constitutional Court dismisses the appeals against a law from March 28, 2022, introducing a tax on passengers departing from Belgian airports. The tax, ranging from 2 to 10 euros per passenger, aims to encourage less polluting transportation for shorter trips.

The Court ruled that the federal legislator had the authority to implement this tax and did not violate equality principles or international conventions. The law intends to strike a balance between enterprise freedom and environmental protection.

The Court rejected claims that the tax unfairly discriminated against specific flight types or hindered business freedom.