Belgian and Flemish Governments consider €2.6 Billion bid for Brussels Airport stake

The Belgian federal and Flemish governments are considering a joint acquisition of the Canadian pension fund OTPP’s 30% stake in Brussels Airport, potentially gaining majority control. The move, estimated at €2.6 billion, comes after Australian firm Macquarie backed out over price concerns.

Using their respective investment arms SFPIM and PMV, the governments could each contribute €1.3 billion. The federal government already owns 25% plus one share, with options to increase to nearly 40%. Flanders’ stake could rise to around 16% with the purchase.

The plan has political backing from Flemish nationalists but faces financial hurdles—PMV’s share alone would absorb 71% of its assets. Liberal party MR opposes the deal, citing the airport’s strong current performance and lack of public funds.

Brussels Airport is a key economic driver, contributing €8.8 billion to GDP and supporting 65,000 jobs. The Solace consortium, already holding 36%, could also emerge as a buyer, but quick financing remains a challenge.